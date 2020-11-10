MILTON — A single grandmother is singing her praises of the "Here. For Good." program.
Heather Stoltz, 47, of Milton, has been raising her five-year-old granddaughter since birth.
“Ever since I’ve been raising my little one here, they (Here. For Good.) have been an enormous help," she said. "This is a wonderful program. I get disability and I’m on a fixed income, and it can be very difficult some days, you know?”
Stoltz, who’s originally from California and moved to Milton in 2004, said she first heard about the program at a food pantry.
She said her granddaughter is "very happy" with anything she gets for Christmas.
“She’s happy with anything," said Stoltz. "She loves Disney princesses. She’s a kid. She loves everything. She’s a happy kid.”
The 2020 "Here. For Good." campaign is a continuation of the Needy Family Fund that has raised more than $3.06 million since 1987 during the holidays to assist the Valley's less fortunate. The campaign is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury and sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust.
This year's goal is $115,000. Today's total is $1,190 thanks to $500 from First Commonwealth; $190 from Northumberland National Bank; and $500 from Samuel and Sue Wood, of Winfield.
Donors can make checks payable to Here. For Good Campaign and mail or drop them off to any location of program co-sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors can also make any deposited donation or mail a check to 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, PA, 17844, or donate online at www.hereforgoodcampaign.org.