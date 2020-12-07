By Kyra Smith Cullen
SUNBURY — Amidst a global pandemic, Jamie Strahan, of Sunbury, is no stranger to dealing with medical problems.
The single mother has three children with health issues — a daughter with ADD, a son with ADHD and her older son has been in remission from Leukemia for four years.
When asked what she wanted for Christmas, Jamie replied, “Other than just being healthy?”
It isn’t her first time signing up for the Here. For Good. campaign. She said she signs up every year.
“It’s just me and the kids,” she said. Her older two children haven’t seen their father in six years and her youngest hasn’t seen his dad in seven months.
Every year is hard, she said. “The kids ask for things I can’t afford, like a hoverboard. My oldest boy really wants a drone with a camera.”
She said she is grateful for the help the family receives through the program.
The 2020 “Here. For Good.” campaign is a continuation of the Needy Family Fund that has raised more than $3.06 million since 1987 during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate.
The campaign is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury and sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. The 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation will also match the first $50,000 in donations.
This year’s goal is $115,000. Today’s total is $21,956.
Donors can make checks payable to Here. For Good Campaign and mail or drop them off to any location of program co-sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors can also make any deposited donation or mail a check to 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, PA, 17844, or donate online at www.hereforgoodcampaign.org.