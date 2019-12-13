SUNBURY – A single mom forced to leave a job is now having trouble finding new work, and is again turning to the Salvation Army's Needy Family Fund.
Chelsea Scholl, 27, of Sunbury, left a job in March after she said she was sexually harassed and nothing was done about it.
"I’ve been applying everywhere, even for like third shifts," she said.
Scholl said she does have some income from child support and other avenues, but it's not nearly enough.
“It’s very hard," Scholl said. "That’s why I had to get back on cash assistance, so if it wasn’t for that, my daughter wouldn’t have anything at all. I live back at home with my mom. I was out on my own for four years.”
Scholl’s mom is 52 and has a full-time job, she said.
Scholl said she knows how great the Needy Family Fund is. After her father died, the family was referred to the Salvation Army last year.
“It’s amazing and I honestly wish one of these years I can be the one to actually help a family out in need since they are helping me out," she said.
Scholl said her 9-year-old daughter would like dolls for Christmas.
Since 1987, the Salvation Arm's Needy Family Fund, sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust, has raised more than $2.9 million during the holidays to assist the Valley's less fortunate. The annual fund drive is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury.
This year's goal is $100,000. Today's total is $35,804.30 thanks to $200 from N. Thompson III and Janet Mars, of Mifflinburg; $25 from Frank and Kay Smith, of Northumberland; $35 from Ray and Freda Walter, of Mifflinburg; $20 from Shirley Maurer, of Selinsgrove; $200 from Ellen Gauthier and Steven Miller, of Lewisburg; $25 from Leo and Rosalie Finlan, of Marion Heights; $40 from Williard and June Bowersox, of Mifflinburg; $100 from Verdilla United Church of Christ, of Selinsgrove; $100 from Robert and Romane Dagle, of Selinsgrove; $50 from Susan Hegberg, of Selinsgrove; $50 from Paul Kitchen, of Watsontown; and $75 from Zion Church of Kratzerville Women's Guild, of Selinsgrove. There were also $1,277.56 in anonymous donations.
Donors can make checks payable to The Needy Family Fund and mail or drop them off to any location of the program co-sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors can also mail a check to the bank at 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, Pa., 17844, or donate online at https://www.mbtc.com/donate-to-the-needy-family-fund.