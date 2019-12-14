SUNBURY — Kareebah Watson started this year in a rough spot but managed to turn her life around.
As a single mother of three children, the 32-year-old woman from New York came to the Valley to leave a domestically violent situation and found herself living at a Women’s Safe House in Shamokin from December 2018 to January 2019. Unfortunately, on Jan. 25, a fire ripped through the building, destroying what little possessions she and her children had.
"We got out, we all survived, but it was just us and the clothes on our back," said Watson, a recipient of the 2019 Needy Family Fund. "We lost everything."
In the months that followed, the American Red Cross and other organizations helped them, providing money to purchase new items and pay rent up to six months for a three-bedroom apartment in Sunbury. They helped find public assistance, pay utilities, get her license and a car. And, on Dec. 5, she graduated as a Certified Nursing Assistant through Harrisburg Area Community College and will continue working at Manor Care.
"I am very grateful that people are there to help those who really do need it," said Watson. "It's an incredible experience that people do care and are compassionate."
She is grateful she came to Pennsylvania.
"I figured it was a brand new start," she said. "I was coming from a rough neighborhood, a rough environment. I thought it was going to be a bright change. It worked out pretty good."
Watson said she took "major steps" this year and will be off public assistance once she has the new job.
"I'm calm, cool and collected where I am," she said.
She reached out to the Salvation Army's Needy Family Fund so her sons — ages 13, 10 and 9 — have a good Christmas.
"I don't expect it all to be about me," she said. "I had a baby at a very young age, so responsibility grew on me. My children come first. It's all about them."
Since 1987, the Salvation Arm's Needy Family Fund, sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust, has raised more than $2.9 million during the holidays to assist the Valley's less fortunate. The annual fund drive is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury.
This year’s goal is $100,000. The total on Friday was $35,804.30.
Donors can make checks payable to The Needy Family Fund and mail or drop them off to any location of the program co-sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors can also mail a check to the bank at 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, Pa., 17844, or donate online at https://www.mbtc.com/donate-to-the-needy-family-fund.