DANVILLE — The Sisters of Saints Cyril and Methodius will celebrate their 100 years in Danville with a special Liturgy at the Basilica of Saints Cyril and Methodius on Sept. 15 at 11 a.m.
The public is invited to join in the celebration. An open house will follow.
The order was founded in 1909 in Scranton but searched for 10 years for a permanent home for the growing number of sisters. According to Sister Bernadette Marie Ondus, the sisters found the Danville property in November 1918, and the Rev. Thomas F.X. Dougherty, pastor of Saint Joseph Church in Danville, helped them with information about the property. The estate included a 44-room home, stables, barns, greenhouses, a farmhouse and a liveryman’s house on 187 acres of land. Known as “Castle Grove,” the mansion had been built in 1867 by John Grove Sr. for his two sons, Michael and John Grove Jr., Ondus said.
The property, abandoned in 1905 following the deaths of the estate’s next owners, Caroline Grove Bennett and John Bennett, went up for sale right after World War I and was sold in 1919.
The sisters have operated schools, both elementary and high school level, and senior living facilities in Danville.
— JOE SYLVESTER