SELINSGROVE — Six Selinsgrove residents have applied to fill three borough council seats left vacant by last week’s abrupt resignation of three elected members.
Holly Appleman, Mary Bannon, Shane Hendricks, Kevin Mellinger, Chris Schleider and Erik Viker have submitted formal letters asking to be considered to replace Marvin Rudnitsky, Sara Lauver and Christopher Kalcich on the council through the end of the year.
The four remaining council members, Richard Mease, Bobbie Owens, Scott Frost and Sara Maul, will review the applications today at 4:30 p.m. and could make an immediate appointment.
Hendricks and Viker have served on the council in past years and Hendricks will be on the ballot in the May primary seeking the Republican nomination for a four-year term.
Bannon is a past member of the Selinsgrove Area School District board and served as a main street manager in Selinsgrove.
Appleman retired after working in the MHMR field for 25 years. She recently moved from Danville to Selinsgrove and is interested in serving the community, she said.
Schleider and Mellinger could not be reached Tuesday for comment.
The resignations of Rudnitsky, Lauver and Kalcich came after more than a year of discord among council members regarding scrutiny of the Regional Engagement Center, a nonprofit organization that has received $272,885 in public funds from the borough and whose president, Kelly Feiler, is the daughter of Rudnitsky.
Kalcich was up for reelection to a second term this year. He said in the days after his resignation that he intends to withdraw his petition for the May primary but will continue as the chairman of the Snyder County Republican Committee.
Rudnitsky, the former council president, was in his ninth year on the council and Lauver was serving the start of her sixth year. Both of their terms expire in at the end of 2025.