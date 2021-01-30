At least a half-dozen companies that have donated to the campaigns of U.S. Reps. Fred Keller and Dan Meuser and dozens of others said they are either pulling all campaign funding or will review their political contributions.
Companies and political action committees that contributed to the campaigns of the 147 Republicans who objected to the certification of President Joe Biden's win earlier this month have backed off donations to those specific candidates or to all candidates.
The move means Keller and Meuser could possibly lose tens of thousands of dollars in campaign funding following a review of their campaign contributions tracked by the Federal Election Commission. The FEC is an independent regulatory agency that administers and enforces federal campaign finance law. The FEC has jurisdiction over the financing of campaigns for the U.S. House, Senate, Presidency and the Vice Presidency.
According to the most recent FEC filings, PACs and businesses that intend to pull contributions donated $75,000 to Meuser since 2018 and $43,000 to Keller.
Meuser, who represents the 9th District that covers all of Montour County and a sliver of Northumberland County, received 30 donations from companies that plan to halt funding.
Since 2018, Meuser's campaign has received $20,000 from the American Bankers' Association and Comcast; $11,000 from the National Association of Realtors; $9,000 from ATT; $5,000 from the United Parcel Service PAC and the Marathon Petroleum PAC; $3,000 from Verizon, and $2,000 from Lockheed Martin.
Over the past two years, Keller's campaign has received $16,000 from the National Association of Realtors; $10,000 from the American Bankers' Association; $12,500 from Comcast; $4,000 from ATT; $3,000 from Lockheed Martin and $2,500 from Marathon's PAC.