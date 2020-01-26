SUNBURY —Six local kids are moving on to regionals in the Knights of Columbus Basketball Free-Throw Competition.
They are the winners of the shoot-out sponsored by the Knights of Columbus, St. Monica Council 14874 Sunday afternoon at the Sunbury YMCA.
“They get 15 shots and five warmups this round. Next round, they get 25 shots,” Rich Vanslavie of the Knights said, explaining Sunday’s competition.
Tom Frederick, the local council’s financial secretary, said 10 kids competed on Sunday. It was open to boys and girls, ages 9 through 14.
“It’s 9 to 12 here today,” Frederick said.
He said the number of participants varies from year to year. Last year, there was one competitor.
The Northeast Region competition is scheduled for Feb. 22 in Pottsville, Frederick said.
Boys and girls competed in their respective age divisions. The winners can advance all the way up to the state level. The local winners received trophies.
The winners and the shots they hit are:
9-year-old girls: Caitlin Kearney, Sunbury, 4 of 15 and 3 of 25
10-year-old girls: Hailee Renn, Sunbury, 4 of 15 and 4 of 25
11-year-old girls: Kianah Lenner, Sunbury, 7 of 15 and 13 of 25
10-year-old boys: Luke Brosious, Sunbury, 8 of 15 and 17 of 25
11-year-old boys, Benjamin Zimmerman, 8 of 15 and 15 of 25
12-year-old boys: Micah Minnier, Northumberland, 12 of 15 and 18 of 25