SUNBURY — Three political newcomers and three incumbents are vying for five seats on the Shikellamy school board in the upcoming May Primary Election.
Political newcomers Lenya Kipp, Joe Stutzman and Julie Brosius, incumbents Wendy Wiest, Slade Shreck and Lori Garman will all appear on the May ballot in an attempt to grab one of the five, four-year seats that will be available in December.
Kipp, of Northumberland, will appear on both the Republican and Democratic ballots.
Kipp said she wanted to run to make a positive impact for the district.
"I am a mother of two young Shikellamy students and my experience makes me uniquely qualified to be a school board director," she said.
"I am a registered nurse with a master’s degree in administration and leadership. I am a director of a patient educational program in our community. I have had the opportunity to travel with my husband who served 10 years in the Marine Corps which included three deployments. We moved back to the area to raise our two young children. I feel strongly as a parent I can make a positive impact as school board director."
Kipp said with the hot topic of banning controversial books in districts, she would want to have discussions with other board members and the superintendent.
"If elected as a school board director, I would listen to all parents' concerns with what they view as questionable material," she said.
"After consultation with the board and the superintendent, we would take appropriate action if necessary on a case-by-case basis."
Kipp said some of her goals if elected would be to ensure classrooms are safe for all students and having a strong community connection that involves partnership with all parents.
Shreck, who is seeking re-election, said he wants to remain on the board because he wants to see the Shikellamy stadium project through as well as making sure taxpayers understand the importance of the occupational tax switch that residents of the district will vote on in November.
Shreck led the charge for the tax switch, which if voted for would eliminate the occupational tax and switch to an earned income tax instead.
Shreck said the switch is best for the community as it would only tax residents based on their earnings instead of their job title.
Shreck believes the district should review all controversial books. "I believe we are doing this and are good," he said.
"The reason I run is so the students have a voice and to help keep the budget in check."
Shreck will appear on both the Republican and Democratic ballots.
Wiest, who also cross-filed, said she wants to return to the board to continue to ensure quality education.
"The main goals I have for this term on the Shikellamy Board include ensuring our students have quality and useful educational opportunities," she said.
"Post COVID, our staff and administration has needed to focus on the whole child. As a community, we need to not only educate our children but support mental health and food insecurity in order to ensure they are able to learn. At Shikellamy we are also working toward a successful co-op/diversified education program so that students may learn skills for the work force during high school as well as creating new and relevant technology and health care electives to meet the needs of students."
Wiest said she also wants to maintain fiscal viability and make the best use of tax dollars and state funding as this component changes from year to year.
"I am proud that Shikellamy stayed open and continued to educate children during the pandemic," she said.
Wiest said the district is also open to concerns on any controversial books in classrooms or the library.
"I'm not currently aware of any controversial books in the district. However, I am an advocate for parental rights in education and recognize this topic may need addressed at some point in time," she said.
Wiest is a graduate of Shikellamy and Susquehanna University with a dual degree in finance and economics and graduated from Bloomsburg University with a masters in business administration, she said.
Garman, of Sunbury, who is only running on the Republican side, said she wants to return to the board.
"I am interested in the educational end of the district," she said. "We have a great staff and are really making progress, adding new programs to the high school and it's very exciting. I'd like to see that through."
Garman, who has been on the board for the past 16 years, said controversial books have been a topic for many years.
"We need to evaluate them as they come," she said. "The staff does a great job with these before it even gets to the board level."
Garman said a few of the goals she wants to see if she were to be elected are all education-based.
"I want to be part of adding more programs, adding more teachers, and keep broadening education," she said. "I want every student served."
Brosius, of Sunbury, who also is only running as a Republican, said she was an administrative assistant with more than 20 years of office experience and wants to use her skills on the board.
"Collaborate with all school board directors to focus on student achievement and excellence by implementing policies that will ensure success for all students," she said.
"As a team, I want to advocate at all levels of government by communicating the needs in the district. I want to adopt a fiscally sound budget for the district and continue effective communication through various actions with the community."
Brosius said controversial books is an issue that would be discussed if need be.
"Collectively, the term, “banning books,” to include but not limited to, in-print, handwritten, digital, electronic, sound, etc. can lead to a potential “slippery slope," that being censorship," she said.
"However, in the matter of educating minor children, it is the role of school districts to select age-appropriate literature and textbooks considering intellectual level, interests, reading level, etc. in all school classrooms and their libraries that fit the needs of the educator and the understanding of the child. There should be clarity in the policy when making these selections for the education of the minor children."
Brosious said she wants to create positivity in the district.
"When elected, it is my intent to create positive legacies proactively by adopting a steward leadership mindset on behalf of each parent and child in the school district," she said.
Stutzman, 64, of Sunbury, who is on the ballot only as a Republican, said he wanted to be on the board of directors to give the public more say.
"I wanted to make a difference," he said. "I see where issues arise, and some of the positions the present board has on spending money doesn't make a lot of sense to me. I want to be in those conversations. I want to be able to justify some of those decisions and listen more to the public. After all, this is their school district."
Stutzman said controversial books in school districts is a conversation the board should be having with the public.
"Why don't we get public involvement in the books and see what the people paying the taxes have to say about the books in the library," he said.
"Let the people talk."
Stutzman said he received his GED from Shikellamy after he left the Army in 1981.