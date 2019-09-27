Skalka to resign as Lewisburg Area superintendent at school year's end

LEWISBURG — Steven Skalka submitted his resignation as superintendent of Lewisburg Area School District effective at the end of the school year.
His resignation is effective June 30, the end of his existing three-year contract with the district. It was accepted by the district school board at Thursday’s meeting.
Reached Friday, Skalka said family issues would require him to relocate.
“I have family matters I will have to address sometime in the near future. It is best I’m closer to those responsibilities when they come to pass,” Skalka said.
“I intend to attend to my responsibilities with the same dedication that I have the last two years,” he said.
Skalka’s comments are similar to language used in his letter to the school board, dated Sept. 23. In the letter, he told the board that “the fairest thing for me to do” is to give advance notice to allow for a search for a successor.
Jordan Fetzer, school board vice president, said the board hasn’t yet formally moved to advertise the opening. Fetzer said he expects the board will undertake a diligent search for a new superintendent as they did when Skalka was chosen in February 2017 to replace former superintendent Mark DiRocco.
School board directors hired Skalka after a near five-month search. He was chosen among 53 applicants, including 44 who held doctorate degrees. Skalka was working at the time as superintendent of the East China School District in Michigan.
Skalka is a Bucknell University graduate, having earned a degree in mathematics before later earning a doctorate in educational administration and policy from the University of Michigan.