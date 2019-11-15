This newspaper covers big stories on a daily basis. I am fortunate enough to be part of a reporting staff that can stand up to any newsroom, including those much larger than ours.
Over the past year, I got to add to that experience, working as a consultant with CBS News. That included meeting with CBS News President Susan Zirinsky and her team in her Manhattan office.
About 18 months ago, CBS producers reached out to speak to me about The Daily Item’s coverage of Anthony “Rocco” Franklin and his daughter Maria Sanutti-Spencer. Franklin and his daughter were arrested and convicted of murdering Frank Spencer in July 2012.
CBS people said they wanted to produce a “48 Hours” episode based on the case. Producers were told I was the guy to talk to.
Former state trooper Shawn Williams said he told the producers to contact me because of my coverage of the case. I had conducted exclusive interviews with both Franklin and Sanutti-Spencer.
The Daily Item first reported on the relationship between Sanutti-Spencer and Spencer in 2010. Reporter Marcia Moore invited me to lunch with a state trooper to discuss Spencer’s concern that his estranged wife and father-in-law were planning to kill him. Spencer spoke with Marcia about fearing for his life and accused Maria of intentionally burning his home and the home of then-girlfriend, Julie Dent, who escaped.
Marcia told me the story was going to be big. She was right. This was two years before Spencer was killed.
When CBS first came to Sunbury in late 2017, I wasn’t sure I wanted to work with them. Working with TV news is much different than working with newspapers. I’d had a little previous experience with TV producers who wanted to “sell” me on their slant of a story.
I’d appeared on various networks and shows — including Dr. Phil — discussing my coverage of Miranda and Elytte Barbour, the couple who murdered a Port Trevorton man just for the thrill of it in 2013.
The coverage of that case went on for years. I actually walked off the set of Dr. Phil because I would not agree to tell the story with the slant they wanted or to give my opinions about the case.
I’m a reporter. We don’t do opinions.
So when CBS called I was already skeptical. I turned them down initially. Then, I got a call from Zirinsky who invited me to New York City to meet with her and “48 Hours” producers.
During that visit, Zirinsky explained the show was attempting to tell the story that The Daily Item had been telling for years. She said CBS needed The Daily Item and my help in making that happen.
We agreed that both sides of the case would be highlighted. That would be the only way I would participate.
I officially became part of the “48 Hours” team. For the past year, I have been dealing with various aspects of the show, including helping set up interviews, writing, advising and continuing ongoing coverage for both The Daily Item and CBS.
Host Peter Van Sant has become a friend and a man who I respect as a journalist.
Nothing has changed in my work ethic for The Daily Item. Part of my deal was the newspaper would always be first.
I continued to cover my city council meetings, school board meetings, police, and courts, even when it meant missing trips to NYC for “48 Hours” events.
I love the people with whom I work in Sunbury. I love the sources I have developed. I always remember The Daily Item is where I want to be.
I am fortunate that I work with my fellow reporters and honored to work for CNHI, publisher Fred Scheller and editors Dennis Lyons and Bill Bowman.
There are days I may drive them crazy, but they always have my back.
Now that my experience with CBS News is wrapped up, I can say it was memorable.
I know I can go back to being a pain to those who sit on boards and others in authority.
And sometimes my editors.