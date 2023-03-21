SUNBURY — Nonprofit Sunbury Revitalization Inc. (SRI) held its first networking get together Monday at the Sunbury Moose Lodge on Market Street.
SRI Executive Director Jody Ocker and board President Slade Shreck hosted the event in an attempt to get city businesses together to collaborate and discuss how city officials, SRI and other governmental agencies can assist.
Ocker said SRI is continuing what Mayor Josh Brosious started with getting businesses in the same room to talk.
“I am happy SRI is taking the hands-on approach in assisting businesses,” Brosious said. “The city has made great progress in getting new businesses started.”
Santana’s SoulFrito owner Edwin Santana said he came to the meeting to see what SRI had to say.
“I wanted to hear how they are going to help,” he said. “I think it’s great to see everyone coming together but we need to keep the engagement because we can all do great things in Sunbury.”
Ocker and Shreck said they want to help assist small businesses in the community to succeed by providing assistance through facilitating communication with elected local, county, state, and federal officials and agencies.
The group participated in various discussions, and one of the questions to those in attendance on Monday was why they liked Sunbury.
“I don’t like Sunbury, I love Sunbury,” Councilman John Barnhart said. “There are so many things that are going on and even more great things to come for our city.”
Councilwoman Lisa Martina agreed.
“There are so many positive things we are doing and we are seeing new businesses wanting to come to the city,” she said. “We continue to move forward and that is exactly what we want to see.”
Brosious said the city plans on working with SRI and will host more small business events in the future.