LEWISBURG — A small residual chlorine leak at the Lewisburg Area Joint Sewer Authority triggered a hazmat response Tuesday.
First responders were dispatched to the authority complex on River Road at 2:10 p.m. According to Union County Emergency Management Director Michelle Dietrich, the authority followed proper protocol in responding to the incident.
Dietrich said a valve on a 1-ton chlorine tank was discovered to have a residual leak. William Cameron Engine Company, Union County Emergency Management Agency and EnviroServe, formerly Northridge Group, responded.
Two members of an EnviroServe hazmat team entered the building to clean the leak, which Dietrich said was also repaired. They were decontaminated upon exit.
No evacuations from nearby homes and businesses were necessary and no one was injured, Dietrich said.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO