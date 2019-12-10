LEWISBURG — Last call for a round at Smiling Chameleon Draft House — the Market Street pub closes Monday.
Owner Tedd Biernstein decided to shut down the bar and restaurant at 235 Market St., saying he’d take at least a six-month sabbatical to spend more time with his grandchildren — one in Oregon, one in Pittsburgh and another expected in April in the Steel City.
Monday is the last chance for a final meal and drink at the pub. It won’t open between now and then.
The future for the storefront is uncertain. A few craft beer listings wiped clean from a chalkboard sign hanging above the bar haven’t been replaced. Like the beverages, the food inventory is disappearing.
The pub could reopen under new management, Biernstein said. The property could be sold off or Biernstein himself might decide to give it another go after a short break, he said.
What is certain in the short-term is that the lights will stay dark after all tabs are settled Monday night.
“It’s sad,” Biernstein said. “Acquaintances became friends, friends became great customers. I’ll miss that.”
Aimee Deibler, a bartender at the Chameleon, echoed Biernstein’s sadness. She started off as a server, which is how she was introduced to the man she would come to marry. She’s not sure what will come next for her professionally.
“I’m happy for Tedd but I want to work,” Deibler said.
Biernstein and his wife, Sharon, purchased the property in 2010. It had been home to a greeting card shop. The space was gutted and retrofitted into a sleek pub that opened in September of that year. Biernstein prided himself on hosting live music, serving fresh menu items and drafting beers from a 30-tap system featuring mostly Pennsylvania craft beers.
Biernstein operated Varsity Club and then Buffalo Bill’s on Route 15 and built the All Suites Inn, eventually selling the properties. He said he has 45 years in the restaurant business in Pennsylvania and beyond its borders, adding that a consultancy role could be in his future. However, he said he has no plans to move out of the Valley.
“I have such an active mind. My wife and friends say I’ll never retire,” Biernstein said.
The liquor license for Smiling Chameleon has been sold off to Sheetz in Kelly Township. While the pub is closing, it is being offered for rent for private parties.
“There is, definitely,” Biernstein said of a future for the Smiling Chameleon. “Even if I have to resurrect it myself. I have a file full of business plans.”