SHAMOKIN — Rosalie Smoogen and Bernie Sosnoskie will sit on the Shamokin Area School Board after winning two of the five open seats Tuesday night.
Three incumbents, Charles Shuey, Jeffrey Kashner and Melissa Hovenstine, won their seats back for the next four years.
Board member Steven Cook failed to earn nominations on either the Democrat or Republican side in May and Director Bob Getchy did not run for re-election.
Smoogen had 2,020 votes while Sosnoskie earned 2,360 votes. Kashner earned 2,103 votes while Hovenstine collected 1,996 votes.
Shuey received 2,012 votes.
"I am thrilled to be back," Smoogen said Tuesday night. "I look forward to working for the taxpayers and I will always do what is right. Even though it is hard for one person to make a difference I will do my best to try and always be transparent."
No other school director will comment to The Daily Item after the newspaper began investigating outside work being conducted by district employees while working on taxpayer time.