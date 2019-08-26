LEWISBURG — Convicted killer Joel Snider is exhausting all legal remedies and looks to continue his pursuit of an appeal without Union County’s chief public defender as his court-appointed counsel.
Attorney Brian Ulmer looks to oblige Snider’s wishes, having filed a motion to withdraw from the case two weeks after President Judge Michael Hudock turned down Snider’s motion to act as his own attorney if he couldn’t obtain new counsel.
Hudock ordered a 30-minute hearing Sept. 12 to consider Ulmer’s request.
Snider, 42, of St. Louis, Missouri, is serving 30 to 60 years after pleading guilty but mentally ill to third-degree murder and burglary in 2014. He’s currently held at SCI-Houtzdale. He confessed to entering the Integral Yoga Center of Pennsylvania in New Berlin and shooting the yogi named Sudharman, formerly named Joe Fenton, in July 2010.
Snider filed an appeal to Pennsylvania Superior Court on July 8 seeking to overturn Hudock’s order issued June 7 denying his appeal under the Post-Conviction Relief Act.
On Sept. 17, 2015, Snider initiated an appeal under the Post-Conviction Relief Act. A PCRA is a limited appeals process compared to the standard appeals process immediately following sentencing.
Snider sought to vacate his guilty plea and be granted a new trial, having argued that state prisons staffers in Coal Township and Camp Hill purposely obstructed his attempts to file a timely appeal after he was sentenced.
Following testimony at three separate hearings in February and December 2018 and April, Hudock issued his order finding that Snider failed to identify any issues to appeal and that he hadn’t argued his trial counsel was ineffective and that his competency also hadn’t been called into question as part of the PCRA appeal.
“This court does not find this testimony credible. Moreover, the record reveals no basis on which to take a direct appeal,” Hudock wrote in his order.
Snider tried and failed in the past to have Ulmer removed as his attorney. On June 5, just two days before Hudock’s order, Snider wrote in a case status update that he wished to have Ulmer ordered off the case, claiming a conflict of interest exists concerning a civil matter dating to 2013.
Snider filed a motion July 10 to dismiss Ulmer which Hudock refused by order July 18. Ulmer followed up with his own motion to leave the case on July 29.
In his motion, Ulmer said he received an email the day before from Snider stating plainly the inmate wanted Ulmer off the case and that a lawsuit would be filed against the attorney on the grounds of professional liability and malpractice.
“The attorney-client relation is, obviously, irretrievably broken,” Ulmer wrote.