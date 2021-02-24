SUNBURY — Sunbury officials will begin removing snow today and continue through Friday.
Beginning this morning through Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. crews will begin removing snow on Spruce Steet, Race Street Front to 3rd Street and Packer Streets. Edison Avenue is also slated to get cleaned, according to City Clerk Jolinn Barner.
Barner said on Thursday, 12th Steet, Pine Street, Race Street from 11th to Highland, 9th Street from Reagan to Race Street, and Line Street from Catawissa to 12th Street.
On Friday, 11th Street, Lombard Street, Linden Street and Highland Avenue snow will be removed, Barner said.
"When your street is listed, please remove your vehicles from the streets," Barner said. "Keep clear of the operation. These daily snow removal announcements will be made on Facebook and the city website."
Barner said any questions people should call the Department of Public Works at 570-286-5761.
— Francis Scarcella