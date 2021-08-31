UPDATE: Organizers announced the Sept. 14 panel on COVID-19 has been canceled since some anticipated guests couldn't attend live.
LEWISBURG — A live presentation by Canadian psychology professor Jordan Peterson and a live-streamed discussion with former U.S. intelligence officer and whistleblower Edward Snowden are among the events planned by the Bucknell Program for American Leadership (BPAL).
BPAL, a university-recognized faculty organization, has six events slated for this academic school year. The series is supported with funding from Bucknell alumni and a co-sponsor, Open Discourse Coalition.
The first event was set for Sept. 14 with Dr. Pierre Kory, president of Frontline COVID Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC), for “Health Care, COVID-19, and Science in an Age of Disinformation.” That event has since been canceled, BPAL announced.
The Peterson event, also free, is BPAL’s only event planned for ticketing. Look for details at www.bucknellleaders.org.
Peterson will appear for “The Liberal Arts Tradition versus Totalitarianism” at 8 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Weis Center for the Performing Arts. Professor Paul Siewers will host. Peterson is a bestselling author and professor at University of Toronto whose notoriety grew with his opinions and discussions shared on social media including Twitter and YouTube.
Dr. Timothy Carney, a fellow of the American Enterprise Institute, will present “Alienated America,” addressing ways to rethink and rebuild American institutions at 7 p.m. Oct. 28 in the forum at the Elaine Langone Center. Professor Chris Ellis will host.
Professor Nicholas Christakis of Yale University will present “Lasting Impacts of the Pandemic” at 7 p.m. Nov. 16 at the Trout Auditorium. Ellis will host.
A discussion titled “Winston Churchill: Hero or Imperialist?” with Professor Larry Arnn, Churchill Scholar and president of Hillsdale College, and other panelists as well as an event featuring Snowden and Shoshana Zuboff, Harvard Business School Professor Emerita, each are tentatively planned for February with dates to be determined. Siewers will host both.
For more information on BPAL visit www.bucknellleaders.org.