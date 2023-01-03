Snyder County District Attorney Mike Piecuch has formally announced his candidacy for judge in the Court of Common Pleas 17th Judicial District of Union and Snyder counties.
He aims to fill the 10-year position held for 12 years by former President Judge Michael H. Sholley, who retired this week after 12 years.
Piecuch publicly said he intended to enter the race when Sholley’s pending retirement was disclosed in October.
A Republican and Penn Township resident, Piecuch has served as Snyder County’s District Attorney for 12 years, filling a position previously held by Sholley.
“As a prosecutor and Snyder County’s chief law enforcement officer, I have earned a reputation for keeping our communities safe and vigorously defending the rule of law,” said Piecuch. “As a judge, I will bring my conservative judicial philosophy to the bench while serving the people of Union and Snyder counties with integrity and fairness.”
A practicing attorney for 25 years, Piecuch was appointed district attorney in Snyder County in 2010. He was subsequently elected by the voters in 2011, 2015, and 2019.
He serves as president of the Union-Snyder County Bar Association and is a past president of the Pennsylvania District Attorneys Association. He is a member of the Snyder County Criminal Justice Advisory Board and previously chaired the Union-Snyder Opioid Coalition. Piecuch is a former adjunct professor at Widener University School of Law and guest lecturer at Susquehanna University.
Piecuch is actively involved in local organizations as a volunteer, including the Snyder County Coalition for Kids; the Summer Seals Day Camp; the Selinsgrove Rotary Club; the Charles and Betty Degenstein Foundation; the Selinsgrove Athletic Council; Selinsgrove Meals for Seals; Susquehanna Valley United Way and area youth sports programs.
He earned degrees from Franklin and Marshall College and Albany Law School. He and his wife, Stacey, have three children and attend Sharon Lutheran Church in Selinsgrove.
The primary election is May 16 and the general election is Nov. 8.