SELINSGROVE — The two magisterial district judge races in Snyder County have challengers for each six-year seat.
Contending for the district judge seat in Selinsgrove being vacated at the end of the year by the retirement of John H. Reed are attorneys Scott Zeigler and Greg Stuck, Snyder County Sheriff Deputy Kate Reid and state constable Charles Miloro.
In Middleburg, District Judge Bo Trawitz is being challenged by Sheriff Deputy Lucas Bingman.
Pennsylvania district judges are paid $106,254 annually.
The deadline for filing petitions to appear on the May primary ballot was Tuesday.