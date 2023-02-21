MIDDLEBURG — Snyder County Elections Director Elizabeth Canfield has resigned after six months on the job.
On Tuesday, the county Board of Commissioners accepted Canfield's resignation, which takes effect immediately.
Canfield was hired last August to succeed Caleb Shaffer as director of elections. He left to take a position with ES&S, a voting machine manufacturer.
The county board has hired former director of elections, Pat Nace, as a consultant at a rate of $42 per hour while a search for a full-time director is held.