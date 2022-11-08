SELINSGROVE — Pam Ross is retiring as executive director of Snyder County Libraries after nearly 16 years.
Ross said she will be leaving the post she's held since 2007 at the end of February.
The library board will begin reviewing applications for the position on Dec. 15.
Before overseeing the county's four libraries located in Selinsgrove, Middleburg, Beaver Springs and McClure, Ross was director of the Priestley-Forsyth Memorial Library in Northumberland.
She said she's worked in libraries for 42 years and will spend retirement relaxing and traveling areas of the world she has yet to visit.