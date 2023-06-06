SELINSGROVE — Snyder County Libraries is seeking sponsors for its mini-golf fundraising event later this month,.
The "Library Mini Golf" fundraiser will be held at the Gelnett Memorial Library in Selinsgrove on Friday, July 21, with an adults-only event and Saturday, July 22, which will be open to all ages.
Participants will have the opportunity to navigate through a creatively designed mini-golf course, filled with themed challenges and obstacles.
"We are thrilled to bring back 'Library Mini Golf' to the Gelnett Library," said organizer David Bauman, organizer of the event. "It's a fantastic opportunity for individuals, families, and local businesses to come together, have fun and support our library's mission."
Libraries Assistant Director Mitch Alday said they still need sponsors. As a hole sponsor, each business will be acknowledged based on the level of sponsorship chosen, including a company logo display and an opportunity to decorate a hole.
"Supporting 'Library Mini Golf' as a hole sponsor is an exceptional way to showcase your commitment to the community while contributing to a worthy cause. The funds raised from this event will significantly impact our ability to provide valuable resources and programming for children and families in Snyder County," he said.
For further details or to become a hole sponsor, contact David Bauman at 570-374-7163 ext. 3 or email david.bauman@snydercountylibraries.org.
— MARCIA MOORE