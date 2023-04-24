MIDDLEBURG — A 42-year-old Middlecreek Township man faces up to 30 years in prison following a guilty plea to attempted criminal homicide for a May 2022 shooting.
Jury selection was set to begin Monday morning when Justin T. Yerger, represented by attorney Michael O'Donnell, entered a guilty plea.
Yerger has been in jail since his arrest May 2, 2022, on charges he shot Chad Howard in the head during an argument over an unpaid utility bill.
Howard was struck in the forehead, but the bullet did not penetrate his skull, court records said.
Yerger was charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, possessing an instrument of crime and simple assault.
Under the plea deal reached with Snyder County District Attorney Michael Piecuch, Yerger pleaded guilty to attempted homicide and faces a state prison sentence of 10 years to 30 years.