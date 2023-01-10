MIDDLEBURG — After receiving bids for a building renovation that came in at more than $1 million, the Snyder County Board of Commissioners is considering options for a new Emergency Management Agency (EMA) and Planning office.
The county purchased a house at 35 W. Market St. in Middleburg near the courthouse for $65,900 in fall 2021 with plans to renovate the building and relocate the EMA and Planning office from the courthouse basement.
Bids received for the renovation work were much higher than expected at about $400 a square-foot, said board Chairman Joe Kantz.
"We're going back to the drawing board and looking at options," he said, including razing the house and building new offices.