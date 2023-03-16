Perry Township in Snyder County has been awarded a $258,000 state grant for a wastewater treatment plant upgrade.
The funding from the Local Share Account was announced Thursday by state Rep. David Rowe and Sen. Lynda Schlegel-Culver.
"I am glad to have been an advocate for the funding, which is provided by Pennsylvania’s Gaming Act, not by taxpayer dollars," said Rowe.
Culver said the grant "will help provide the resources necessary for maintaining a functioning wastewater system, which in the end, benefits the ratepayers of Perry Township."
The funding will help to initiate the planning, design and permitting of needed upgrades and replacements to the wastewater treatment plant. The project will update the aged facility, correct ongoing system failures, and address challenges to comply with standards. LSA funds will be used for engineering and administrative costs.