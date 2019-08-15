SELINSGROVE — Families by the hundreds poured into East Snyder Park, near Selinsgrove, late Wednesday afternoon for the start of the seventh annual Snyder County Night Out, sponsored by the Snyder County Coalition 4 Kids.
Partnering with area law enforcement and first responders along with businesses, civic, healthcare and educational groups, the event focuses on the safety and well-being of the kids in the community.
Luckily, said Snyder County District Attorney Mike Piecuch as the festivities began, "the clouds seem to be parting and it looks like a spectacular night ahead. This is one of my favorite events. People in the community come out to have a good time of course, but it also is a time for our security services to meet the people they serve in a non-threatening situation."
Snyder County Sheriff John Zechman agreed with Piecuch.
"I consider this day on the calendar the highlight of our community-service events," Zechman said. "For us, it is a positive engagement with the public. And it's great to meet the kids, and show them we are part of their community and they shouldn't feel threatened by us — we're here to help."
As the Selinsgrove High School Marching Band began to play, the free food lines grew.
"We have 1,500 hot dogs and 85 pizzas, plus bottled water," said Amy McGlaughlin, a volunteer for the coalition. "I hope it's enough. But the crowd is getting bigger."
By 5 p.m. the walkways leading to and from the food pavilion was crowded with walkers and strollers.
Lindsay Carroll, of Selinsgrove, was pushing her two-year-old daughter Marcy in a stroller, through the crowd toward the playground.
"She wants to play," Carroll said. "And she wants to eat. Pizza."
The Norris family, Reginald and Rose and their two children, from Middleburg, said they've probably been to every Snyder County night out.
"It's grown so fast it seems. More and more people come. We come early to find parking close by," Reginald Norris said.
In an area reserved for local service groups and businesses, Lynn Bressler, a community gardener who volunteered to man a tent at the event, was showing children specimens taken from the community garden across the street.
"Kids are fascinated by these beetles, caterpillars and other specimens we have here," Bressler said.
Of particular interest to Luis Francisca, of Selinsgrove, was the swallowtail butterfly on parsley.
Bressler just thought it was great how young children were interested in wildlife. "I hope they grow up wanting to preserve what we have," she said.