MIDDLEBURG — Snyder County commissioner Joe Kantz said Wednesday that the county is awaiting clarification from the Pennsylvania Department of Economic and Community Development on whether the projects they've applied for will be approved for CARES Act funding.
That clarification could come next week, Kantz said, "when we are setting up a [Zoom] meeting with DCED."
Snyder County received $3.64 million in CARES Act money, and commissioners in their application for funding said a significant portion of that would go towards expanding broadband and renovating the former bank building in Middleburg.
Initially, Kantz said about $2 million of the federal funds would be spent renovating the former M&T Bank adjacent to the courthouse. The county purchased the building to allow row offices to spread out and provide them more space, which is now limited.
But Kantz has since learned that that the amount earmarked for renovation of the M&T Bank might not fall under the CARES Act guidelines, and thus might not be approved.
"Or at least not all of it," Kantz said.
"The answer to what we can or can't do is ... we don't know," he continued. "Because quite frankly we had three days to prepare an application and tell DCED what we were going to spend the money on, before we knew what we could spend the money on ... according to their guidelines."
The commissioners put some "placeholders in hoping we could do certain things," Kantz said. "So far we found out a little bit about the guidelines."
At Tuesday's commissioner's meeting, Selinsgrove Borough Council president Marv Rudnitsky, attended with some concerns, after learning about some of the things targeted for funding.
"I was troubled by the decision that Snyder County Commissioners had made to take the CARES money that was given and put most of it into a building," Rudnitsky said on Wednesdayp.
By doing so, commissioners said it would save the tax payers money, he said, "and certainly it would. Because money would have been spent some time in the future renovating the building. But it troubled me that we are in a pandemic. People are hurting. Businesses have been closed. Revenue declined. Restaurants that have dining indoors have been suffering. And even the non-profits that do fund raising.
"I didn't disagree with the purchase of the building next door to the court house," Rudnitsky said. "I thought it was appropriate. I just disagreed with using that money as they proposed. I know they will be able to spend some of the funds on building renovations to help spread (social distancing) the people who work in the courthouse. But they won't be able to spend $2 million on it."
Rudnitsky decided to look into this further and checked in with DCED, the department that distributes CARES money.
"I was able to learn the answer to two questions," he said. "First, he wanted a copy of the application submitted by the county commissioners. The answer was yes — right to know. And he asked if the application for the $3.4 million be amended? Again, yes.
Rudnitsy set out to ask the commissioners if they would revisit how to use the money.
At the Tuesday county commisisoner's meeting, he said, "I addressed them [the commissioners] on CARES Act and COVID-19 issues."
The other major issues, from Rudnitsky's perspective, was the how the CARES money was disbursed: $40,000 to each municipality.
"While that has the appearance of treating each municipality equally," Rudnitsky said, "it's not really fair. For example, the Borough of Freeburg has 550 residents, whereas Selinsgrove has 5,600 residents.
We have a lot of needs and non profits that can use help.
Selinsgrove Borough's sewer and water revenue is down by more than $100,000. And that is because two of our major customers are Susquehanna University and the Selinsgrove School District. Both have been closed since March. So we'll likely have to raise rates next year, directly related to COVID.
Kantz said he understands Rudnitsky's concerns. "We are all facing revenue shortages. One thing we have received clarification on from the state is that we cannot use CARES money to replace or supplant any lost revenues. Much like any municipality that has lost revenue due to COVID we are finding out we cannot replace their lost revenues."
"We can reimburse for monies that were spent directly related to COVID, whether it would be extra PPEs or shields," Kantz said. "It appears as thought DCED might let us do some technology upgrades if, God forbid, there is anotheer pandemic and we have to use technology to work from our homes."
Meanwhile, COVID monies not used by the end of Decermber gets returned to the U.S. Treasury, Rudnitsky learned.
"This whole concept of putting out CARES money and having a requirement to spend it by the end of December, knowing how slowly government moves," Kantz said, "is a complete debacle."
Normally it takes a good six months to get paperwork started, let alone have it all wrapped up in that time, he said.