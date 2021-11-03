A judge race in Snyder and Union counties drew higher turnout in those two counties than in the municipal election two years ago.
Lori Hackenberg won Tuesday’s race for Court of Common Pleas judge in the 17th Judicial District of Snyder and Union counties, outpacing Brian Kerstetter by nearly 3,000 votes.
According to unofficial vote totals — election workers will get a final, formal tally later this week — only Snyder and Union counties broke 30 percent on Tuesday.
Across the Valley, the election was highlighted by school board races, mayoral races and a handful of county row offices.
Snyder County had the highest voter turnout with 37.24 percent of registered voters casting a ballot on Tuesday. In the 2019 fall municipal election, 32.4 percent of Snyder County voters punched a ballot.
In Union County, 35.27 percent of voters took part in Tuesday's election, up from 33.6 percent two years ago.
Both Montour and Northumberland counties saw a lower turnout this fall than in 2019. In Montour County, 24.7 percent of voters cast a ballot, down from 28.06 percent two years ago. In Northumberland County, 28.33 percent of voters took part in Tuesday's election, down from 30.8 percent in 2019.
Northumberland's turnout was up nearly four percent from the spring primary when 24.65 percent of registered voters cast a ballot.