Hoping to establish a pathway for her daughter to compete with and against other youngsters — while having an enjoyable time and gaining acceptance — Tiffany Knepp’s plan is about to go from mere notion to working endeavor.
And if Knepp’s model takes root by generating additional interest within her own community and others, more VIPs may soon get similar opportunities.
Knepp has been busy laying the foundational groundwork for the addition of another element to the American Youth Soccer Organization program in Middleburg by creating a VIP (Very Important Player) team that will allow youngsters with physical, emotional and intellectual disabilities the chance to play the remarkably popular youth sport.
“That’s kind of the reason why I wanted to start it,” said Knepp, who first suggested adding a VIP team to the Middleburg AYSO at some point last year but has really dug in the past six weeks or so in an effort to get things kicked off.
“My daughter has cerebral palsy and she also has epilepsy. So, physically and athletically she cannot go against children her own age in a normal AYSO setting.”
Knepp’s initiative will be put in motion next week at Middleburg’s Smith Fields as a three-day camp is scheduled for Monday, Wednesday and Friday nights (6-8 p.m.) for those who have signed up to play. There is no entrance fee.
There’s also no age limit, although Knepp said the youngest person enrolled is 3. As of Tuesday night, a dozen individuals had signed up to take part.
Several local high school girls’ soccer programs will be on hand to counsel campers on various nuances of the game. Selinsgrove will work Monday night, Mifflinburg is slated to handle Wednesday and Midd-West will close it out on Friday.
One Middleburg business has offered to cover the costs of producing T-shirts for the campers, while a pizza party is planned prior to Friday night’s soccer.
While Montoursville’s AYSO program does have a VIP team or teams, Knepp said the only thing similar for those with physical, emotional and intellectual disabilities offered locally is the Challenger baseball program within the Lewisburg Little League.
“Our short-term goal is to have a three-day camp,” said Shannon Holler, Middleburg AYSO regional commissioner. “Our long-term goal is to put them into the regular season to play with the older kids who can control themselves. That’s the goal. We don’t want anybody to get hurt, so we need to put them in the right place at the right time.”
If next week’s camp is deemed a success, Knepp’s plan is to have the VIP team scrimmage against a group of youngsters who compete at the U-14 level. Might be a boys team, a girls team or a mixture of boys and girls. The VIP team also will experience everything that age-group teams do in the fall, such as have a team picture taken.
“We feel if you’re on a U-14 team, you’re old enough so that the coach and I can sit them down and say, ‘Hey, this is what these kids can do,’” Knepp said. “’We want to give them the experience of a game, so if you guys can help them, that would be great.’”
Since a pair of wheelchair-bound boys have signed up, Knepp has been busy formulating a suitable in-game tactical plan for both youngsters to carry out.
“With our kiddos in wheelchairs, we’re not really sure how they’ll do on the field,” Knepp said. “I’ve got one kid who can use his legs and I was thinking about making him the designated kick-in (performer). The other boy can use his arms, so I was thinking about making him the designated throw-in (player).
“So that way they’ll feel included.”
And feeling included is the primary purpose behind Knepp’s VIP initiative.
“I just want kids to play soccer, but this makes me feel so good inside to be part of something that could possibly make a difference in their lives,” Holler said.
“I’m happy that it’s working out.”
“I’ve gotten emails from parents who are signing (their children) up, that they’re so glad this is happening,” Knepp added. “That their children want to do something, that this is something for them to do.”