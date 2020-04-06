Social clubs, fire departments struggling during mandated closures

SUNBURY — Valley social clubs are experiencing major setbacks after Gov. Tom Wolf mandated they close their doors due to COVID-19.
Rescue Hose. Co., Treasurer Dan Saxton said losing the gambling proceeds from rip tickets and punch boards inside social clubs is a major loss to volunteer fire departments.
"It's not just us, it is every social club that depends on its bar business to keep those big red machines out there on the road," he said.
The "big red machines" are fire trucks, which Saxton said are in constant need of maintenance.
"Losing the bar business during this is tough," he said. "We depend on it and we depend on the gambling proceeds."
The Rescue Hose Co. is now going into "hibernation," Saxton said.
"We met and decided to take our stock of supplies and put them all in a cooler and turn the heat down and just wait it out," he said. "We do a food business but not like some other places and we ran the numbers and it just makes sense to close the doors for now."
Saxton said most fire companies with a bar business can survive a few more weeks but after that, it is going to get really tough.
"This will depend on how long this pandemic will last," he said. "We talked about it and we can weather the storm a few weeks, but after that, I don’t how we would survive."
The Americus Hose Co. has also closed its bar, but Americus Hose Co. general manager Bob Hare said the takeout food orders have been steady.
"We are so thankful for the support we get from the community with our food business," he said. "We are doing steady business and again we appreciate everything the community is doing."
The Americus Hose Co. does a fish menu during Lent on Fridays and Hare said the club sold out. They also sold more than 50 dozen hot wings to the public.
"Again, we are so grateful to be able to keep operating at the moment with our food service," he said. "We want to keep our employees working and we want to be able to serve the public."
Hare said the Americus also donates food to first responders, the county 911 center and police.
"We want all our first responders to be alert, safe and fed," he said. 'We want everyone in our community to be safe and we are here if anyone needs us."
Americus Hose Co. President Jerome Alex said the gambling loss for social clubs is a disaster.
"It is tough on all of us with this," he said. "To not be able to bring in that revenue hurts all social clubs because it is like a lifeline to us."
Alex said even though the food business at the Americus is doing well, it still is not enough to sustain a fire company.
"I think everyone is worried," he said. "Everyone is trying to survive and we are all in this together."
Shamokin Dam Fire Company President Dr. Michael Dunigan said the gambling and bar business loss is a disaster for social clubs.
"We are all in the same mess," he said. "We stopped serving food and with us being closed and not being able to bring in gambling money or bar business money it hurts."
Dunigan said he is baffled at the mandate because certain stores that were allowed to be open because they sell food products also have Pennsylvania Skill Game machines inside, which people are playing.
"Without being able to operate it is just hurting more and more every day," he said.
"I think we are all suffering and we want to be able to make sure we can operate when this is over. It's just tough on everyone right now."