Society donates $1,000 to library

SUNBURY — The Susquehanna Valley Ethical Society donated $1,000 to the Degenstein Community Library to be used for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is a program that donates books to children from the ages 0-5 every month. The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way serves as the local affiliate managing the program.
The library currently has about 290 children registered and over 300 children on a waiting list. For only $25 per child per year, we can place books in children’s hands directly in their homes, according to library director Melissa Rowse.