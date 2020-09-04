Society donates $1,000 to library

Shannon Eaton, a member of the Susquehanna Valley Ethical Society, presents a $1,000 check to Degenstein Community Library director Melissa Rowse.

SUNBURY —  The Susquehanna Valley Ethical Society donated $1,000 to the Degenstein Community Library to be used for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is a program that donates books to children from the ages 0-5 every month. The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way serves as the local affiliate managing the program.

The library currently has about 290 children registered and over 300 children on a waiting list. For only $25 per child per year, we can place books in children’s hands directly in their homes, according to library director Melissa Rowse. 

