Solar farm planned for at least 700 acres in Northumberland County

MONTANDON — A Colorado-based energy company leased about 700 acres in Northumberland County as it seeks to finish construction of a $75 million ground-mounted solar farm in 2022.

Dakota Power Partners' proposed 70-megawatt, zero-emission system would generate enough electricity to power 13,000 average homes in Pennsylvania, according to company director Erik Duncan.

The company finalized or is nearing final lease agreements with upward of 15 landowners in East and West Chillisquaque townships, Duncan said. He added that additional acreage could be acquired but the entirety of leased land wouldn't be developed.

Company officials met with township supervisors, zoning, planning and environmental officials Tuesday morning, one day after West Chillisquaque Township approved zoning ordinance changes to regulate such developments.

They discussed an anticipated timeline for local approval of the project concerning conditional use permits, land development plans and building permits along with environmental review and approval by the Northumberland County Conservation District and state Department of Environmental Protection.

“You’re gonna have to have a pretty good overview of what the plan’s going to be,” Vaughn Murray, West Chillisquaque Township supervisor, said of the approval of a conditional use permit prior to anything else.

Dakota Power's proposed solar farm, believed to be the first of its kind in the Valley, would tie into PJM’s electricity grid that serves 13 states including Pennsylvania and the District of Columbia. The company has a project of similar size and cost pending in York County, according to published reports.

The project’s approximate footprint is bordered east to west by North Mill Road and Route 147 and north to south by Route 642 and Route 45, respectively.

Duncan expects the company will begin the permitting and land development process this fall. Company principal David Capparelli said if the regulatory process is completed by mid-2020 an interconnection agreement with PJM could be finalized by that year’s end. Construction could begin in early 2021, Capparelli said.

“We’re getting close to completion of the land portion of it,” Duncan said of lease acquisitions. “We’d like to try and finalize it by the end of July.”

Stacy Richards, who for 12 years managed SEDA-COG’s former Energy Resource Center, asked about the landowners’ commitment. Duncan confirmed that commitment was firm.

Wayne Bieber, East Chillisquaque Township supervisor, noted the municipalities’ shared desire for efficiency in the approval process. The townships worked together in developing ordinance regulating solar farms. Murray expected both municipalities to seek advice from their respective solicitors concerning joint meetings and presentations.

“This ordinance went through I’d say at record speed for the townships. It usually takes a lot more time,” Bieber said in expressing caution about interpretation and enforcement.

Duncan said the project area would be permeable to stormwater, saying “you literally have to mow underneath the panels.”

He added a concrete pad would be poured for the centralized substation that draws the energy collected by the arrays. Wiring from the arrays would be laid underground while a line connecting to the PPL substation would be overhead.

“We may have to go underneath 147 so that will be interesting,” Duncan said.

Murray noted it would be up to the townships to determine how permeable the project site is and what stormwater management measures would be necessary.

Duncan and the local officials spoke about the difference between minor and major modifications during the approval process, saying evolving technology in solar equipment could necessitate adjustments on equipment or positioning. Variables like wet weather experienced this year and last year could alter the path or amount of access roads, he said.

Bob Pardoe, of West Chillisquaque’s planning commission, said if the company follows established rules there’d be no problems. Otherwise, he said, “you’re just wasting our money and our time.”

To put the solar-generated system's output into perspective, the natural-gas power plant, Panda Hummel Station in Shamokin Dam, has a maximum capacity of 1,121 megawatts. It went online last year and can produce enough electricity to power 1 million homes on the same electric grid.