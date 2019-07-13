LEWISBURG — Solicitor Brian Kerstetter will represent the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Commission in the ongoing lawsuit filed by Lewisburg Borough against both the commission and East Buffalo Township.
The commission had offered a 3-2 vote to join the representation of the township. However, issues including potential conflict of interest were raised and acknowledged by the township's outside counsel. Lewisburg Mayor Judy Wagner said a decision was made earlier this week to have Kerstetter represent the commission until it decides it’s time to find other counsel.
The borough filed suit against each entity concerning the township’s municipal financial obligation to the police department.
