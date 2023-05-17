DANVILLE — Montour County's turnout for Tuesday's primary election was about 25 percent of registered voters, said County Solicitor Michael Dennehy, on Wednesday. But when including mail-in ballots, the percentage rose to about a third.
"In 2019 (the last municipal primary) we were down to 20 percent from each party," Dennehy said. "The turnout here, with the mail-ins counted, we had 35.14 percent of Republican registered voters vote and 34.78 percent Democrats turnout.
"I'd like to get it closer to 50 percent, but I'll settle for a third," he said.
There were a total of 11,843 registered voters for this primary. It broke down as 3,844 Democrats, 6,195 Republicans, 53 Libertarians, and 1,751 non partisan.
Mail-in ballots were counted by 1 p.m. Wednesday. Dennehy reported the result as: Scott Lynn had 1,005; Rebecca Dressler 965; Derl Reichard Jr. 805; Stephen Humphries, 506; and Elizabeth Brown, 320.
Write ins were still being counted late Wednesday, Dennehy said, emphasizing that all totals now are unofficial until certified on Friday.
So, including mail-ins, Lynn and Dressler are the top two Republican vote getters and are through on the Republican ballot in November, Dennehy said.
The Democratic ballot for commissioner will have Trevor Finn and Wesley Walters.