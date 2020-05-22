UNION COUNTY — The following Union County recycling drop-off sites have resumed their normal operating hours: White Deer Township, Union Township, New Berlin Borough, East Buffalo Township, Kelly Township and Mifflinburg Borough.
Patrons should practice social distancing and wear a mask when recycling, and if anyone in their household has COVID-19 they should throw their recycling in with their trash.
West End Recycling will resume operations on May 30. Starting in June West End Recycling will be open every second and fourth Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Lewisburg Borough Recycling reopened Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. For the time being Lewisburg Borough Recycling will be eliminating their Saturday hours due to COVID-19 impacts.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER