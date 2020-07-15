Valley law enforcement officials expressed support for two bills passed by Pennsylvania’s Legislature in response to widespread protests over police brutality.
The two bills, which passed the House and Senate unanimously last month, are designed to prevent problematic officers from continuing to find employment in police departments, provide officers with more cultural sensitivity training and provide officers with more mental health screening. Gov. Wolf signed them into law on Tuesday.
“I’m all for it,” said Northumberland County Sheriff Bob Wolfe. “There are improvements to be made everywhere in life. There are improvements to be made in any profession. If this benefits the professionalism of law enforcement then I have nothing bad to say against any of it.”
Wolfe has eight deputies, the majority of which are retired or current part-time police officers, including himself.
“If this enables us to weed out and stop a bad apple from getting in, I’m all for it,” said Wolfe.
Chief Paul Yost of Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department said the sharing of disciplinary action will help broaden information available when determining a candidate’s qualifications. The department currently keeps these personnel records, Yost said, and it will follow the bill’s guidelines should a request be made to BVRPD.
The department also mandates mental health evaluations as part of its own use of force policy, Yost said.
“Yes, I think the modern officer has a better understanding of mental health issues and awareness,” Yost said when asked to compare the general acceptance of evaluations 20 to 30 years ago.
Chief Jeffrey Hackenburg of the Mifflinburg Police Department said he sees no downside to sharing disciplinary action, however, he said he hopes information shared would be complete.
“You need to know what the circumstances were and what the outcomes were. Numbers alone don’t tell the whole story,” Hackenburg said.
Like Yost, Hackenburg said the department’s policy on lethal force includes provisions for mental health evaluations. Referrals for counseling services and other services like professional development are readily available to officers at any time, he said.
“I think the stigma attached to those things in the past,” Hackenburg said of mental health, “it seems we’ve progressed past that. There’s not a stigma in seeking mental health (counseling) anymore.”
Mount Carmel Police Chief Christopher Buhay said he has not read over the bills but supports the notion of creating better police officers.
“Anything to make the police force better is always good,” he said.
Danville Police Chief Jon Swank said, “I’d have to see more on this. What’s going to be available.”
He noted personnel records currently are not subject to the Right to Know law.
Milton Borough Police Chief Curt Zettlemoyer reserved comment until he reads the entire bills.
Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare saw advantages and had concerns about the database.
“I am OK with the database, it gives municipalities and chiefs a better way to track, so-called problem children,” he said. “But I want to know more about what serious misconduct means in this bill, so until I do some research and make some calls, I can’t really say what this means yet.”
Staff Writers Eric Scicchitano, Rick Dandes, Francis Scarcella and Joe Sylvester and the Associated Press contributed to this report.