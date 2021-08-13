Three other Northumberland County superintendents say they did not know the Danville Area School District was set to place billboards recruiting students to vocational courses offered in the Danville Area School District across two counties.
Superintendents Cathy Keegan, of Milton, Warrior Run's Alan Hack, and Mount Carmel Area School District Superintendent Pete Cheddar said they were not part of any discussions concerning the four billboards promoting Danville’s in-person vocational courses. Shikellamy Superintendent Jason Bendle and Line Mountain Superintendent Dave Campbell also said Thursday they had no idea the billboards were being put up. Shikellamy adopted a policy Thursday night to combat the billboards, by saying any student attending any other district will not be allowed to participate in sports or extracurricular activities, except in their home district.
The billboards popped up across the Valley this summer, advertising the district’s “career-oriented offerings,” including agriculture, mechanical agriculture and diversified occupations.
Danville Area School District Superintendent Ricki Boyle said the district spent $4,340 on the billboards. Boyle said since the billboards went up, they have had one student enroll. Boyle did not respond to an email Friday seeking comment.
"With great pride, Milton Area School District offers its own career and technical education programs, each led by an exceptional teacher. If we don’t offer a program that a student wants, we work collaboratively with our regional CTCs (career and technical centers) to meet the students' request,” Keegan said. "The law has clear legislation, that directs superintendents, ensuring that students have access to a CTE (career and technical education) program of their choice. We pride ourselves in our relationships with our CTC directors because we have witnessed our students graduate workforce ready and our students’ exude personal pride in their accomplishments.”
Keegan said although unaware of the billboards, she is open to discussion.
"I was not aware of a billboard being placed locally/regionally by our local school districts but we are open to designing career and technical education programs cooperatively with other districts or CTCs, similarly to how we share special education programs with each other,” Keegan said. "The notion of “a free education” is a misnomer. Regardless where a student is educated, a tuition cost is paid by the student's district of residence to the receiving school.”
Keegan also said she is in discussions over adopting a policy, like Bendle did in Shikellamy, barring any students leaving the district for vocational classes, to play sports in Danville.
“Adopting a new policy specific to sports will become a discussion with the board of directors,” Keegan said.
Cheddar said none of the billboards are within his district lines and he had no idea they were being put up.
"Adopting a policy related to sports participation will be a discussion item with our school board in the coming weeks,” he said.
Hack also said he was unaware of the billboards.
"As colleagues, we should always be working together to support our students along their career journey,” he said. "Due to the sizes and demographics of our districts, we recognize that we are unable to offer the same programs in every single district. There was no conversation regarding the billboards prior to being placed in their respective locations. Our board will also consider revising the CTE policy relative to participation in sports."