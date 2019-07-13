SUNBURY — Everybody has a favorite thing about the Sunbury Celebration.
Karysha Moyer, of Sunbury, said on Saturday afternoon it's the games for her and her two children.
"Every year it gets a little better," she said moments after her son Landon Masden, 8, and her daughter Ava Moyer, 2, won prizes. "There's free hot dogs for the kids. That's cool."
Megan Bloom, of Sunbury, and her son Gavin, 5, love the atmosphere and the baseball games.
"Both my boys play baseball, and we're enjoying all the other activities down here," she said.
For Jodi Scholvin, the chair of the seven-member Sunbury Celebration committee, the fireworks at the end of the night are her favorite thing.
"I can see all the people sitting in groups and as families enjoying it, and that's what makes me happy," she said.
The four-day Sunbury Celebration started on Thursday with Family Fun Night at the Oppenheimer Pleasure Grounds on North Second Street, continued on Friday with free swimming at the community pool and continued on Saturday with an all-day event that included youth baseball tournament, games, craft and food vendors, children's games and more beginning at 9 a.m. The day ended with a fireworks display by Zambelli's at the David L. Persing Recreation Complex, North Fourth Street. Music by Memory Lane started at 7 p.m.
Scholvin said Saturday was busier than usual. In addition to free popcorn, ice cream and hot dogs, she was busy giving out free books thanks to the 2006 Edward S Rosenblum Foundation.
The final day features a Soap Box Derby on Market Street Hill starting at 11 a.m. today.