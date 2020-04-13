MIDDLEBURG — Singing, a brass quartet and a preacher shouting joyful praises of the Christian message of Jesus Christ's resurrection. Those sounds filled the air around Beavertown God’s Missionary Church's packed parking lot on Sunday morning during the 10 a.m. Easter service.
On a day when many churches were holding virtual services online, the Beaver Township church, just outside of Middleburg, was doing both online and a drive-in service, like those it held the previous three Sundays. The church was already livestreaming its services before the March 22 drive-in service, but with the shutdowns and social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, church leaders wanted to do something for the nearly 400 congregants who attend in person each Sunday.
For the drive-in, congregants could listen to the service — held on a makeshift stage atop a truck box trailer in front of the church — on the 94.3 FM frequency, or on the public address system. A quartet and a trio sang and a brass quartet played before guest preacher, the Rev. Adam Buckler, president of Union Bible College & Academy, Westfield, Ind.
Buckler preached, interspersed with personal stories and asked the congregation, "Can I get an amen?" The congregation members responded by beeping their vehicle horns.
Sunday was the best turnout yet for the drive-in services. Vehicles filled the parking lot and a lawn just off the lot. Associate Pastor Solomon Shaffer said volunteers counted 240 vehicles filled with 667 people.
"God's helped us," Shaffer said.
"I sure feel like I'm in church here," said Jane Snook, of McClure, who was at the drive-in Easter service with her husband, John.
Some parked in the lot were visitors to the church.
"We have had friends and family who come here wanted us to come for Sunday morning services," said Stevie Yakamook, of Beaver Springs, who was in his vehicle with his wife, Monica, and their five children in the back.
One of those friends, Clark Freer, of Middleburg, there with his girlfriend, Nicole Yoder, of Troxelville, walked over to the Yakamook vehicle to talk to the family after the service.
"The last (service), there were 550 people," he said.
As vehicles exited the lot, many of the occupants dropped money into white buckets that volunteers held.