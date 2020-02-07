SUNBURY — The East Sunbury Hose Company will host a soup competition on Sunday to raise funds for the Shikellamy Fifth-Grade Camp.
The competition also has special meaning this year as the fire company is continuing on a tradition of helping the camp that was started by Joe Young, a Shikellamy and SUN Tech graduate.
Young passed away in April after a battle with cancer. He was 54.
Young started the competition in 2015, according to club member Jonah Long.
"Joe (Young) gathered trophies for winners, set up tables and was the ring leader the day of the event," Long said. "Although he was small in stature, he was always the biggest energy in any room he entered. He was always at community events of some sort and did all he could for the people. He loved everyone, and especially loved getting people together to raise funds for the Shikellamy Fifth-grade camp, a charity he loved so much."
Last year the event raised $1,300, Long said.
Shikellamy school director Wendy Wiest said she was thrilled to see the community support the program.
"Fifth-grade camp is an experience kids remember forever, and I am sure those helping to raise the funds fondly remember their trip to the camp," she said. "I have great memories from the camp."
The event will take place from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.
"We ask that anyone looking to enter the competition bring their soup by 12:30 p.m. to be set up," Long said.
The fee to enter is $5.
Along with the soup tasting, there will be basket raffles and 50/50 drawings throughout the day.
The event is smoke-free.