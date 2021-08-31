DANVILLE — The Danville Adoption Center of the Pennsylvania SPCA will offer reduced adoption fees for kittens and cats. Fees will be cut by 50 percent through Sept. 5.
Kitten adoption fees are usually $150 and cats are usually adopted for $85.
They will be spayed and/or neutered, up-to-date on shots, treated for fleas and ticks, microchipped for identification and dewormed.
People who have carriers should bring them along. Otherwise, the shelter has cardboard carriers for $5 that can be reused.
To adopt, call 570-275-0340 for an appointment. Appointments are from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. every day.