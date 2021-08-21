DANVILLE — The Danville SPCA will hold a Clear the Shelter for all kittens, cats, dogs and puppies Aug. 23-29.
Adoption fees will be waived for all pets available. Usual adoption fees are $150 for kittens, $85 for cats and dog adoptions ranging from $75 to $450 for puppies.
Pets will be spayed or neutered, up to date on shots, flea and tick treated, dewormed and microchipped for identification. They will come with a food sample and a bag of toys. If people don’t have a carrier for cats and kittens, they can purchase one for $5.
To meet them, call 570-275-0340 to make an appointment. Appointments are available from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. every day.