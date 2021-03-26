College is not the only answer on the road to a career and success, according to Mark Perna, a world-renowned international speaker and bestselling author who also serves as CEO of TFS Results, a strategic consulting firm for education and workforce development.
Perna was the keynote speaker on Friday morning for the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit's (CSIU) virtual Teacher in the Workplace: Building Career Trees to Support Local Workforce Pathways Conference. Participants heard from Perna regarding what schools can do to make every student career ready and be introduced to his groundbreaking career tree concept and software.
On the surface, Perna said the popular phrase "making kids college and career ready" makes sense but most people don't read the word "and."
"I don't think we should be making kids college and career ready in this country; I think we should be making them career ready period," said Perna.
Four-year or more degrees work, but many students aren't built for that and drown in educational debt. There are also careers and occupations through two-year degrees, community and technical colleges, certifications, apprenticeships and the military, he said.
"There's all of these ways. Why did we take all these possible ways and put it in the sentence?" said Perna. "By putting it in the sentence we're telling everybody in the country that these are the two ways and this is important because it's first. We have to get away from this language. We have to talk to young people and tell them there are lots of ways to get them where they want to go."
By driving ongoing dialogue, the Career Tree shows students and trainees what’s possible and how to get there. Powerful career exploration, goal-setting and self-discovery motivate them to set career and lifestyle goals, see the relevance of their education and perform at a higher level.
Perna said the best way to shift the perception is to celebrate all career achievements instead of just college achievements. Don't rank the importance, he said.
"Take every young person and hold them to the exact same celebration and fanfare as those going to a four-year university. Hold them all on high," said Perna.
"Every student deserves the opportunity to take a step. No matter what step they take, if it's based on their unique, talents and abilities, they win, and isn't that our job," he added.
Jennifer Hain, director of SUN Area Technical Institute in New Berlin, presented information on the Central Pennsylvania Career Pathways Partnership, an emerging collaborative effort among multiple education entities, employer-led, community-based and workforce organizations serving Snyder, Union and Northumberland counties and beyond.
The goal is to identify career interests for all students in a three-county region by 2023; have students become career savvy, financially literate, civic-minded and have the groundwork laid for personal success, said Hain.
"College is not the career," said Hain. "College is a piece of the path to help us get to the endpoint of what our passion is."
John Kurelja, the assistant executive director of CSIU, said, "We are at a critical point for public education. As we look to emerge from this global pandemic we simply can't believe that all we have learned from this experience will go away. We know that education should be more personalized and that we need students to have meaningful experiences while in K-12 public schools so that they are career ready' when they graduate."
CSIU will be working with local districts, employers, and the Central Pennsylvania Workforce Development Corporation (CPWDC) to develop career trees so that young people can make intelligent "for now" decisions, he said.
"We have been and continue to develop workforce development partnerships with our regional employers, the CPWDC, CTC's, LCCC, and school districts to change the way we look at public education and open the doors to new ways of developing our young people," said Kurelja. "Personally, I have used these strategies in my own family and believe we saved thousands of dollars and developed children to adults who have a real actionable plan for their future. If it is good enough for my kids I think it is good enough for every child in our region."
This effort will make schools better, he said.
"It will create a stronger workforce. It will improve the health and wellness of our community," said Kurelja. "We are strong supporters of this work and are looking for new partners every day."
The conference lasted from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Participants also heard from other, local initiatives connecting labor needs to educational pathways. Those in attendance had access to the Career Tree platform, ongoing professional development, the Career Trees that are created, and a library of Career Trees that can be used and edited in their home districts or places of work.