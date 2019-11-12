TREVORTON — A weightlifter and ballroom dancer encouraged hundreds of students at the Line Mountain Elementary School to embrace their differences.
On Tuesday, motivational speaker Nick Scott, a 37-year-old paraplegic who has no feeling in his lower legs and feet, hosted an hour-long assembly for students in kindergarten through fourth grade at the school in Trevorton. Scott, at age 16, lost nearly all use of his legs after a car accident, but he went on to become an International Federation of BodyBuilding and Fitness (IFBB) Professional Wheelchair Bodybuilder, a Champion Wheelchair Ballroom Dancer, the CEO/President/Founder of Wheelchair Bodybuilding Inc. and a published author.
"You are amazing, special and beautiful just the way you are," Scott said, decked out in a sparkly tie, golden shoes and a tricked out wheelchair with spinning rims and a light-up undercarriage.
The event fits in with the school’s Project Team superhero Ruby, whose superpower is resiliency.
The enthusiastic Scott had the students hanging on his every word as he asked them questions and they responded with deafening roars of answers. He explained how depressed he was after the accident because he had to give up his dream of playing football, and he lost friends and family who didn't want to be around him anymore.
"But it's OK," he repeated multiple times throughout the hour he spent with the students.
Though he uses a wheelchair, Scott can stand and walk short distances with braces on his legs. He cannot, however, feel anything from the knees down, and demonstrated this by pulling a few hairs from his lower leg.
Scott said the student reaction was "phenomenal."
"The overall goal is to leave an impact and to show others it's OK to be different and you're beautiful just the way you are," he said.
Scott said he is trying to show students a mindset that anything is possible and the best gift of all is being who you are.
Third-grade students Jocelin Browning, 8, of Herndon, and Hayden Masser, 8, of Klingerstown, said they learned to never give up.
"I learned to not be mean to people and that we have differences," said Browning. "It's OK to be different."
School counselor Carol Kruskie said she was pleased with the assembly.
"He had the kids engaged, and I think they all got the message that we're all different and special," said Kruskie. "He showed us how long it took to recover, and he didn't give up. He showed them anything is possible."