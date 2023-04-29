The Daily Item
First-generation college student Kaia Rendo will be the student speaker at Bucknell University’s 173rd commencement next month and double-major Tom McKillop will be the musical soloist who will perform the national anthem.
Commencement is scheduled for 10 a.m., May 14 on Bucknell’s Malesardi Quadrangle.
Rendo said she picked Bucknell because of its people.
“I absolutely loved the small, welcoming community on this campus,” says Rendo, an English — creative writing, political science and Spanish triple-major from Elmwood Park, N.J. “When I visited for the first time, I immediately thought, ‘This is perfect. This is it.’”
That visit was in late May of Rendo’s senior year of high school, after she’d come off of the admissions waitlist. This spring, she’ll finish her Bucknell journey on the Commencement stage, where she’ll address the Class of 2023 as this year’s student speaker. Her message — partly inspired by a run-in with an alum during a study abroad trip to Iceland — will reflect on the warmth, strength and long-lasting impact of the Bucknell community.
“Walking to class, it’s impossible not to see one or two people that you know. It’s amazing how that experience extends beyond campus and into the real world as well,” Rendo says. “Even though we’re leaving this physical place, that doesn’t mean that Bucknell is no longer going to be a part of who we are or that the people we met here will no longer be there to support us. That idea of carrying this University with us for the rest of our lives is what I really wanted to share with the class.”
As a first-generation college student, Rendo says she’s proud to add her speech to her list of accomplishments.
“Coming to college was a big deal for me, and there was so much that I had to navigate on my own,” says Rendo, who plans to pursue an international law degree at the University of Pennsylvania after graduation. “I can’t wait to see my parents’ faces and give them the pride of seeing me up there on the stage.”
Kicking off commencement with a rendition of the national anthem will be McKillop, a music and history double-major from Scarsdale, N.Y.
Like most kids, McKillop began singing on stage in elementary school music programs, but it was in middle school and high school that he ultimately found a home at center stage. He thanks his high school’s production of “Little Shop of Horrors” for giving him the confidence to fully pursue performance.
“Playing a main role as a sophomore allowed me to step into the spotlight in a way that I hadn’t yet,” he says. “It validated my talent and shaped my love of music and musical theatre.”
As a music major at Bucknell, McKillop honed in on vocal performance and sought out additional opportunities through programs like Bucknell Voice Lab, which offers training in a variety of genres — from musical theatre and opera to jazz and singer-songwriter.
As far as his favorite musical experience at Bucknell, “it’d have to be directing the Beyond Unison a cappella group,” McKillop says. “It’s definitely contributed to my growth as a leader and a musician. A lot of musicians are perfectly talented on their own, but I got to blend the talents of 16 individuals and help them grow and succeed together. That was the biggest highlight for me.”