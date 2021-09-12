DANVILLE — The spirit of America was on display in Danville on Saturday.
The Danville Fire Department and other community organizations joined together on Saturday afternoon to memorialize the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. A parade started at the Montour County Courthouse and ended in the Memorial Park where a ceremony was held.
“We are Americans,” said Mario Tulino, retired from New York Police Department and now living in Danville. “No one can take that from us. We need to remember the fallen, celebrate the heroes and be proud.”
Tulino said 9/11 forever changed the way people see the world. He said he lost several co-workers who ran into the towers to save others.
“Take a moment and think about that day, think about how we felt, think about scared and devastated we were, and finally how proud we were to all be Americans,” said Tulino.
He said he never wants another tragic event like that day, but he wants to recapture the unity of Sept. 12, 2001.
“We cannot go back in time and capture the same spirit, but maybe if we shared a little light it would go a long way in today’s America,” said Tulino.
Alex Jordan, the post commander of the Robert K. Vogt VFW Post 298 in Danville and U.S. Navy veteran, said the normal everyday routines were torn apart on the morning of 9/11. He asked everyone to remember where they were on that day.
“In our world, as it is today, we need to be ever vigilant and do whatever we need to do to make sure another 9/11 event never happens on our American soil again,” Jordan said.
He finished by saying “Let’s roll,” echoing the last words of Tom Beamer on Flight 93 when he and passengers overtook the plane from terrorists and crashed into Shanksville.
Danville Fire Department Chief John Buckenberger, a firefighter for 50 years, said 9/11 was “truly a sad day for our country.”
The attacks killed nearly 3,000 people, including 343 firefighters. Buckenberger said even more firefighters suffered and some have even died due to lung problems from inhaling debris, asbestos and pulverized glass from the collapsing towers.
“Today, we honor our fallen heroes,” he said. “Look around and look at the heroes we have in our towns and communities. Honor them and thank them. Each and every hour of the day, they put their lives on the line for you. It doesn’t matter the size of the community. They put their lives in harm’s way to protect you.”