The Lower Anthracite Region has a bright future, according to speakers at the fourth Annual Anthracite Economic Summit on Friday.
Keynote speakers Richard Vague, Pennsylvania’s acting secretary of Banking and Securities, and Sean Garrigan, author of a revitalization plan entitled "Go Shamokin!" released earlier this month, gave a positive outlook on Shamokin and the surrounding Coal Region Area during the virtual event on Tuesday. The Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce (GSVCC), together with Campus Compact of New York and Pennsylvania, Bucknell and Bloomsburg universities, co-hosted the event.
"I was struck, when we worked on the project, on the positive outlook that Shamokin residents have for their communities," said Garrigan. "I think it speaks to how a few things happening, becoming a seed of change. You just need a couple of things to change people's perspectives."
Garrigan mentioned the success of the Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area outside Shamokin bringing in tourism dollars. Other influential signs are growing businesses and downtown organizations, SEDA-COG establishing an office there, proposed hotels and an incoming medical complex in downtown Shamokin.
"The key is the revitalization plans linking how you can foster economic investment in the town to what people are saying what they need," said Garrigan. "There's a real opportunity to take advantage of what is already happening and direct it in a way that will have the most positive impact."
The "Go Shamokin!" plan was adopted by city council members earlier this month. The plan's recommendations include fostering public and private partnerships towar redevelopment and business expansion; making over Independence Street; addressing blight and downtown vacancy; creating multi-use public space; and advancing infrastructure improvements.
"Shamokin is on the rise as far as investment opportunities," he said.
Vague spoke highly of the Chamber and the Anthracite area.
"I've been highly impressed with the achievements of your region," said Vague.
Vague also discussed how COVID-19 has caused everyone to pivot in how business is conducted. While many industries have been hit hard and unemployment is still in the double digits, there have been some "silver linings," he said.
"Even as we slog through this pandemic, we need to look toward the future. Your terrific organization has so effectively already doing this," said Vague. "One of the things it (the pandemic) has been doing is pushing us as communities, states, nations headlong into the digital future. I would suspect we all have enormously greater skill handling things remotely and virtually."
It has also been a boost in the superb work of the medical community, he noted.
"It has given us all a chance to focus on what matters most: on families, on friends and on our health and well being," said Vague. "With persistence and resiliency, Pennsylvania could emerge from this crisis stronger than ever. With better businesses, with stronger families and friendships and a better sense of ourselves."
Many areas across the country, including the Shamokin area, have been struggling even before the pandemic, he said.
"You're already doing a number of important things," he said. "High-speed internet will be important for folks to operate remotely. We have seen a surprising movement in rural areas and suburbs because of the pandemic. This is a real opportunity to grab that sentiment."