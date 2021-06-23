SELINSGROVE — Guest speakers, Charlie Ticknor, 95, of Selinsgrove, and Charlie Steininger, 97, of Kratzerville, will share their memories of attending one room school houses in Snyder County from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 27, at the Old Herman School House, 3015 Salem Road, Selinsgrove.
Both Ticknor and Steininger are veterans of World War II and may also provide insights into their experiences in the military. Ticknor has actually kept journals of his life so he may share some of those too.
Free admission. Donations gratefully accepted.