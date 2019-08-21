Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High around 85F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.